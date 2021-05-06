Mark Wahlberg Posts Sweet Photo with Late Mom Alma for Her 79th Birthday: 'Happy Birthday Mommy'

Mark Wahlberg marked his late mom's birthday with a touching photo.

The actor posted the sweet shot on Instagram for Alma's 79th birthday on Thursday, just weeks after the Wahlberg family matriarch died after suffering from dementia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday mommy❤️," Wahlberg, 49, wrote alongside the shot of him sitting next to his mother.

Wahlberg's brother, New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg previously shared that their mother, who was a beloved star of the family's A&E series Wahlburgers, was suffering from dementia.

"For Alma 🙏🏼🕊❤️ I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," Donnie wrote on Instagram along with a nearly two-minute video in tribute to his mother.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Alma was the mother of nine children — Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, Mark, Michelle, Debbie and Tracey Wahlberg — alongside Donald Wahlberg, to whom she was married to for 17 years. (He died in 2008. Their daughter Debbie died in 2003.)

Paul, who's the celebrity chef behind Wahlburgers, also opened a restaurant named Alma Nove in Hingham, Massachusetts, in honor of his mother in 2010.

In July 2020, Donnie, 51, shared a message to his followers about the deteriorating health of his mother.