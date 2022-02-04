Mark Wahlberg jokingly demonstrated that the massage tool is for "muscle recovery" only and "nothing else"

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless to Mock Tom Holland for Thinking He Gifted Him a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Mark Wahlberg is continuing to poke fun at Tom Holland.

The Uncharted costars shared a funny story to Access Hollywood earlier this week, with Holland, 25, recalling when Wahlberg, 50, drove him home after a meeting and gifted him a fitness massage gun — which the Spider-Man star mistook for a device for some "type of self-pleasure."

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," said Holland, telling a story about when they first met. "I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure."

Holland said he "thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman." He joked, "I didn't know you — it's Hollywood, baby. Who knows what's gonna happen?"

Wahlberg explained that it was purely innocent and he thought to gift him the recovery tool after they'd discussed working out. Wahlberg joked of the awkward drive together, "I can't believe the whole time you were thinking that. Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."

On Instagram Thursday, Wahlberg shared a video poking fun at the misunderstanding, demonstrating how the Power Plate Pulse massage tool is used — "for muscle recovery; nothing else."

In their upcoming action-adventure film, Holland and Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan, respectively, who take on booby traps and an art heist in their search for "the greatest treasure never found."

A trailer for Uncharted dropped last month, showing the duo performing death-defying stunts, including a fight sequence that takes place on two ancient pirate ships hanging in the air from moving helicopters. The film is based on the popular video game series.