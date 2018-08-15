Mark Wahlberg Reveals He and Leonardo DiCaprio Play 'Annual Basketball Games' at His House

Though Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio had a brief feud while filming the 1995 drama The Basketball Diaries, they’ve since become good friends on the basketball court.

“Me and Leo actually hit it off. It was instant chemistry. And me and Leo actually play ball in real life,” Wahlberg, 47, reveals in the new show Celebrity Binge Watch, dubbed the “Carpool Karaoke” for actors where they binge-watch their entire movie career on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

“For quite some time, we’d actually have an annual basketball game at my house,” Wahlberg recalls of hanging out with 43-year-old DiCaprio.

In late July, the father of four detailed the tension between him and DiCaprio on the set of the teen drama.

“He didn’t want me for the part, and I didn’t think he was right for the part,” Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter. “We both had to really learn how to respect each other, and we earned it.”

Their time on the set of Basketball Diaries eventually evolved into a lasting friendship after the two actors worked out their differences.

“I had to really kinda just go out there and prove myself. Once I finally got to the point where I was able to audition and read with him, then we just both kinda looked at each other, we were like, ‘Wow!’ We were literally out that night and we became fast friends,” Wahlberg told Extra.

Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio Ron Galella/Getty

And Wahlberg would love to work with his famous friend again.

“We’ve talked about it,” he said of collaborating with DiCaprio, who is currently filming the Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt,

Wahlberg’s episode of Celebrity Binge Watch premieres on Aug. 16.