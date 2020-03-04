Mark Wahlberg Joins the Scooby-Doo Franchise in Animated SCOOB!: See New Photos!

The gang is back!

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the star-studded animated movie SCOOB!, which reunites the fan-favorite Scooby-Doo characters on the big screen for the first time in 16 years.

The first look images and poster show what the gang will look like in the animated film, starring Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and Will Forte and Frank Welker as Shaggy and Scooby, respectively. Welker has been Scooby since 2002.

A new trailer for the movie will drop Thursday after a teaser late last year showed the adorable first meeting between Shaggy and Scooby.

The teaser started with a young Shaggy on the beach ready to enjoy a sandwich before a small puppy comes by and shares the second half with him. But when a cop tries to take the stray dog away, Shaggy springs into action and decides to keep him.

“He’s not a stray,” Shaggy tells the cop, who then demands to know the puppy’s name.

A hesitant Shaggy looks down at the box of Scooby Snacks he has, and goes with the idea.

“His name’s…Scooby!” Shaggy says, before adding that his middle and last names are “Dooby” and “Doo” as the cop keep pressuring him.

The teaser shows the two becoming best friends and meeting Fred, Velma and Daphne while out trick-or-treating.

The new images also introduce Blue Falcon, voiced by Mark Wahlberg.

The film is the first time since Warner Bros.’ 2004 live-action film Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed that members of the Mystery Inc gang have been seen on the big screen.

Warner Bros. released the first live-action film for the series in 2002 with Scooby-Doo which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard with Welker voicing Scooby-Doo.

It grossed $275 million at the world box office against a budget of $84 million. Its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed earned $181 million worldwide with a budget of $80 million.

Scooby-Doo first aired on TV screens in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! which followed a group of four teenagers and their talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo, who solve mysteries involving supernatural creatures.

SCOOB! will open in theaters May 15.