Infinite Trailer: Mark Wahlberg Unlocks the Secret to Reincarnation in the Sci-Fi Action Film

Mark Wahlberg is discovering the secret to his past lives.

In the new trailer for Infinite, Wahlberg, 49, stars as Evan McCauley, a self-medicated man diagnosed with schizophrenia due to memories of places he's never visited.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wahlberg's character struggles with images of events and people he's never seen or met, he finds himself kidnapped and questioned by Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who lays out items on a table and asks him, "Is it yours?"

As Evan says, "I don't know," Bathurst points a gun at him and says, "Every time you say I don't know, this trigger gets pulled."

infinite trailer Credit: paramount +

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Just as Evan is about to break, he finds himself saved by an unknown woman and joining the secret ranks of other Infinites who train him to help them stop Bathurst from his mission to destroy humanity.

"This isn't your first life Evan. You are an Infinite," a voice tells him. "You've lived and died a thousand times. If you can remember who you were, you will understand who you can become."

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien.