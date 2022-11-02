Mark Wahlberg's R-Rated Religious Film Returning to Theaters as New PG-13 Edit 'Father Stu: Reborn'

Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu is getting another go on the big screen.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures announced that the film, which hit theaters back in April for Easter and earned an R rating for "language throughout," will be re-released in theaters Dec. 9 with a PG-13 edit.

The new version — titled Father Stu: Reborn — is rated PG-13 for "language, an accident scene, sexual references, some violence and smoking."

In April, Wahlberg, 51, told Insider he invested millions of his own money into completing the movie, a true story drama in which he plays a boxer-turned-priest. It also stars Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver.

"Let's just say I put millions and millions of dollars into the film — and then incurring other costs because we went over schedule in production, and there are clearances for the music," said Wahlberg, adding that a few friends who "believed in the project" also invested in it.

Mat Hayward/Getty

Wahlberg said he "prayed every day about getting this film made."

"I cannot take credit for the movie's success because this is God choosing me to make the film," he added. "He knows finally I get to utilize all the talents and gifts that have been bestowed upon me for his greater good and to serve my part in his big picture."

He explained that costar Gibson's 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ "inspired" him to fund his own faith-based movie: "I was really impressed with the quality of the film and him taking a chance and financing the film himself. That was something I always appreciated. It's his love letter to his faith in God, and it inspired me to do this."

The star said he originally brought the script to different producers who didn't "get it." So he eventually took it into his own hands.

"They didn't see the heart and the emotion and, ultimately, how inspiring it is. So I felt Mel had done it with The Passion, maybe I try it. And if I did find someone to finance, then that's a whole other conversation because typically the person cutting the check also has notes and wants to be involved in the process," Wahlberg said. "So I felt, you know what, I think it's better if I just step up and have complete control. I'm always willing to bet on myself."

Father Stu: Reborn, directed by Rosalind Ross, is in theaters Dec. 9. Father Stu is currently streaming on Netflix.