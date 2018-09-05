Mark Wahlberg and Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Create Commercial for His New Car Dealership

Mark Wahlberg has successfully acted and rapped — and now he’s trying his hand at selling cars.

The Mile 22 star, 47, created a hilarious commercial for his new car dealership while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

Speaking about his many business ventures, the actor told Ellen DeGeneres he once sold cars before making it big in Hollywood.

“I was a car salesman when I was younger. I was a mechanic in training,” he said. Before owning a car dealership, Wahlberg admitted to stealing cars in his youth in a 2008 interview with Forbes.

“We wanted what we didn’t have, so we went out and hustled,” he said.

DeGeneres pitched her car commercial idea, telling him she wanted to make his business the No. 1 car dealership in Ohio.

“That’s the goal! I like the way you think. You should be my partner,” Wahlberg said.

Walking toward a green screen that became a backdrop of a Chevrolet car dealership with Wahlberg’s name on it, DeGeneres donned a cowboy hat while the actor wore a plaid jacket that matched the one the comedian wore.

“Yeehaw! I’m Ellen DeGeneres,” she began, as he added, “And I’m Mark Wahlberg.”

Mark Wahlberg and Ellen DeGeneres create a hilarious car commercial for his new dealership ellentube

In a comical twist, DeGeneres asked Wahlberg if his dealership sold Zambonis, to which he jokingly said, “Due to the high demand, we are currently sold out of Zambonis.”

While he may not sell Zambonis to clean up ice skating rinks in Ohio, Wahlberg does sell dump trucks as DeGeneres revealed.

“This is not a joke, he actually sells a dump truck,” she said in the commercial.

“Imagine all the things you can do with that beauty,” Wahlberg added, prompting DeGeneres to say, “And if you buy it now, Mark’s going to through something in for free!”

A confused Wahlberg replied, “What? We don’t give anything — oh, I will! You’ll get a copy of Ted 2 or Transformers 4, blue-ray or DVD!”

“And get this, all of Mark’s cars come equipped with a steering wheel and four tires!” DeGeneres joked, causing the audience to laugh.

“Stop by any time and Mark will personally sell you a Chevy. You’ll be there, right Mark?” she added.

Taking a pause, Wahlberg said, “Uh, in spirit, yes.”

The father of four opened up about his fitness and health regimen earlier in the episode, talking candidly about spending time in a cryotherapy chamber, or a small kept room, at 150 degrees below zero to help his body recover from intense workouts.

Dressed in a mask, gloves, socks, hat and underwear, the actor showed a video in which he walks around and listens to music in the intense conditions for three minutes, the maximum amount experts will allow.

Always curious, DeGeneres asked him about how “his stuff” survived the temperature, and he responded, “It shrivels up a little. It’s okay, it comes back to normal,” before adding that the cold removes inflammation and can improve sleep.

The fitness fanatic regularly shares the quirks of his routine on social media. On Wednesday morning, he posted a video of himself refueling after his 3:45 a.m. work out. He listed everything he ate that day — including meatballs at 8 a.m. and grilled chicken with Kalamata olives two and a half hours later — and that he would be hitting the hay at 6:30 that evening.

Despite the intensity of his own approach, Wahlberg still tries to inspire his fans.

“The only way to be the best is to keep working like you got nothing,” he told Men’s Health in December 2017. “Keep getting after it, and be more and more aggressive, more and more focused every day. I don’t know. I have more drive and desire now than I ever have.”