Mark Wahlberg Celebrates 47th Birthday in Massachusetts with a Rainy Golf Game and Slice of Pie

Mark Walhberg isn’t letting a little rain dampen his parade.

The actor celebrated his 47th birthday a day early on Monday when he hit the golf course after going home to Massachusetts for his big day. And even though it was pouring, Wahlberg still managed to have a good time. The actor posted several videos to his Instagram story of him playing while getting wet.

“We’re out here in Massachusetts, we are the only two people on the gold course with our trusty golf instructor,” Wahlberg says in the video.

The actor then posted on his Instagram a shot of him cuddling up with his mom Alma Elaine.

“Celebrating my birthday early with mom,” Wahlberg wrote alongside the sweet picture.

The actor also posted a video of him enjoying a slice of pie after the game.

His older brother Donnie Wahlberg also took to Twitter to celebrate on Tuesday, sharing a throwback shot of the brothers and a sweet message.

The struggles. The joy. The tears. The years. We’ve been through it all, ever since we were small. The best is yet to come baby brother. Love you! #HappyBirthdayMark @markwahlberg #Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KOmXCwZuVx — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 5, 2018

“The struggles. The joy. The tears. The years. We’ve been through it all, ever since we were small. The best is yet to come baby brother. Love you!” Donnie wrote.