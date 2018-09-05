Mark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne Are in Over Their Heads as Foster Parents in Instant Family Trailer

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne get more than they bargained for in the first trailer for their new comedy, Instant Family.

The pair star as a couple that decides to pursue adoption through the foster care system to start a family. Initially the two set out to adopt just one child but soon end up with three siblings, including a rebellious teen played by Isabela Moner (who starred with Wahlberg in Transformers: The Last Knight).

As director Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home) shared with Entertainment Weekly, the movie is based on the life story of Anders and his wife, Beth, who both took in three siblings in 2012.

Instant Family Hopper Stone/SMPSP

“When my wife and I got involved in foster care to adopt when we first were taking the classes in such, we were really surprised that we didn’t know anything about it — from movies or from TV,” Anders told EW. “The actual process of it was a complete mystery to us. We thought there was a chance that when we went to the orientation that we’d go there and they would start showing us pictures of kids and they would want us to adopt kids within a week or something.”

Comedian Tig Notaro and Octavia Spencer costar in the family comedy that opens Nov. 16.