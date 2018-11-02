Mark Wahlberg Admits His Kids Are Embarrassed by His Marky Mark Past

Is Mark Wahlberg‘s family feeling the good vibrations?

The actor is opening up about his past in 90s hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, best known for the song “Good Vibrations”, and what his family thinks of his time as lead rapper Marky Mark.

In an upcoming episode of Sunday Today, host Willie Geist asks the actor, 47, if his wife, Rhea Durham, and kids (Ella Rae, 15, Michael, 12, Brendan Joseph, 10, and Grace Margaret, 8) like the song.

“I was at a football game — my son’s game — last week,” Wahlberg says. “In the middle of the game, they start playing ‘Good Vibrations’. My wife is just cracking up laughing, but she’s looking at my son who’s basically burying his head in his helmet.”

“It’s fine for me,” he adds. “I don’t want to make their life any more difficult. My past is not their burden to bear.”

Wahlberg has shared similar sentiments in the past.

“They give Justin Bieber a hard time,” Wahlberg said during an awkwardly funny appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2014. “I was an absolute train wreck. Wow.”

His new film Instant Family opens Nov. 16.