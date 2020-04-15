Image zoom

Mark Ruffalo is ready for the Hulk to have his turn in the spotlight.

Speaking to Variety for the publication’s recent cover story, the Avengers: Endgame star expressed interest in bringing Bruce Banner and his super-strong alter-ego to the forefront for a stand-alone film centered on the Marvel character.

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” Ruffalo said of a Hulk-focused movie.

“We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side,” he shared. “He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

The 52-year-old actor — who has appeared as the green monster in five superherofilms — explained that he isn’t quite ready to hang up his ripped up t-shirts.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said of wrapping his time as the Hulk.

“There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] She-Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table,” he added.

Moving forward, Ruffalo said he could see the Hulk teaming up with one of his own favorite comic book characters, Wolverine.

“Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up,” the actor suggested, noting that he grew up reading the “X-Men” and “Wolverine” comics.

Marvel previously released a Hulk standalone movie, The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton, in 2008. Before that, there was Ang Lee’s Hulk in 2003, which featured Eric Bana as the superhero.

Ruffalo is currently reprising his role behind the camera, voicing the Hulk in Marvel’s upcoming animated series What If…?