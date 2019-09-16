Mark Ruffalo Slams UK Prime Minister for Comparing the Hulk to Brexit

Mark Ruffalo took a shot at at the UK Prime Minister on Twitter Sunday after he used Ruffalo’s iconic Avengers character as a metaphor to advocate for Brexit.

In an interview with Mail on Sunday, British PM Boris Johnson cited the Incredible Hulk, who Ruffalo has portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years now, while advocating for escaping membership of the European Union.

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets…Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be — and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done,” Johnson, 55, said.

The comparison did not go over well with Ruffalo, 51, who shut Johnson down on Twitter.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” the Avengers: Endgame actor tweeted. “Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

Ruffalo made his debut as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in The Avengers in 2012. He’s reprised the role in multiple Marvel films since, most recently in the box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame.

Over the years, the actor has not been shy about his political opinions on Twitter, specifically his negative feelings for President Donald Trump and his administration.

Ruffalo has voiced his support for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his 2020 presidential campaign. He also supported Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary.