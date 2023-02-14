Mark Ruffalo Shares Throwback Photo with 'Forever Valentine' Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'We Got a Good Thing'

Mark Ruffalo shared a throwback glimpse into his relationship this Valentine's Day!

The Avengers actor, 55, posted a sweet throwback photo of himself and wife Sunrise Coigney on Instagram Tuesday in honor of the holiday. He captioned it with a rhyme, celebrating their over-20-year relationship.

"Happy Valentine's Day, Sunrise. True love is the one that grows and deepens with time," he wrote in the caption. "We got a good thing going on, Cupid has been kind. Will you be mine, my forever Valentine?"

Ruffalo's friends and fans shared their love for the couple, including a comment from Rosie O'Donnell saying, "u are the sweetest man ❤️." Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy jokingly commented, "Yes I will."

Cindy Ord/Getty

Ruffalo and Coigney, 50, met in Los Angeles in 1998 and got married in 2000. They now share three kids, including son Keen, 21, and two daughters, Bella Noche, 17, and Odette, 15.

Coigney was also an actress, starring in 2001's 100 Centre Street and the thriller Campfire Stories that same year. She even starred alongside Ruffalo in 2003's The Cut. Now, she is focused on her business, Sunny's Pop, a retail shop selling home goods in upstate New York.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Ruffalo has spoken lovingly of his wife in the past, praising her for her superpower abilities in raising their children. In a 2021 post, he wrote, "The mornings, the breakfasts the lunches, the play dates and school stuff, and just all the ups and downs of raising kids, the wins and losses, the joys and tears. It's everything. Thank you for always being there, especially when you have to do it alone. It's not easy being a Mom."

In a 2019 interview, the actor told PEOPLE how much he appreciates everything his wife does, calling her a "hero" for shouldering more responsibilities at home, especially at times he is on set.

"It's intense. The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything ... the laundry alone is enough to destroy you," Ruffalo joked at the time.