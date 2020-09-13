Mark Ruffalo playfully told Chris Evans that there was a "silver lining" to the incident

Mark Ruffalo Jokes Around with Chris Evans in Response to Avengers Costar's Since-Deleted NSFW Photos

Mark Ruffalo is looking on the bright side.

Ruffalo, 52, playfully consoled his Avengers costar Chris Evans, after the 39-year-old actor appeared to accidentally post some NSFW photos on his Instagram Story, which were quickly deleted.

In a hilarious Twitter message, the politically outspoken actor told Evans that in comparison to the actions of President Donald Trump, the photos weren't that bad.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo joked. "See... silver lining.”

Ruffalo went on to share another cheeky response when it was pointed out to him that he could have easily called Evans to deliver the message privately. “Yeah but…” he quipped.

Evans' brother Scott spoke out on Twitter Sunday, joking: "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?"

Best-known for his role as the Avengers' Captain America, Evans recently founded A Starting Point, a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," he told PEOPLE last month. "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."

Much like Ruffalo, Evans is no stranger to speaking out politically, including criticizing President Trump, which he has done on numerous occasions.

"My family's always been very political. Very, very vocal," Evans told PEOPLE. "It's always the conversation around the dinner table. It's not something we ever shied away from."