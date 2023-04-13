Mark Ruffalo Praises Jeremy Renner After 'Rennervations' Premiere: 'The World Loves You'

Jeremy Renner made his first public event appearance since his Jan. 1 snowplow accident at Tuesday's Rennervations premiere

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 10:55 AM
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner . Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mark Ruffalo is sending positive vibes Jeremy Renner's way.

On Wednesday, Ruffalo, 55, shared a video to his Instagram Story of Renner, 52, walking the red carpet for the first time following his Jan. 1 snowplow accident at Tuesday night's Rennervations premiere in Los Angeles.

"That's the Renner we know and love," Ruffalo, who costars with Renner in each of the four Avengers movies, wrote in a message attached to the video. "The world loves you because you are a great actor and a remarkable human being."

"Congratulations on reaching this miraculous milestone of your recovery," the actor added in the caption. "Grit, love, and Titanium."

The premiere of Renner's new Disney+ series made for a moving scene as the Hurt Locker star used a cane as he walked hand-in-hand with his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday.

Mark Ruffalo Praises Jeremy Renner After 'Rennervations' Premiere: 'The World Loves You'
Mark Ruffalo/instagram

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" Renner, whose family joined him for the premiere, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do."

Ruffalo previously sent out a message on Instagram asking fans to pray for Renner in the initial aftermath of the Jan. 1 snowplow accident, in which the actor broke more than 30 bones and later underwent multiple surgeries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 2. "Please send healing goodness his way."

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month when he shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill; he has shared frequent updates on his ongoing recovery in the three months since the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Shares 'Thank You' Message with Fans Following Rennervations Premiere

While speaking with Diane Sawyer last Thursday, the Oscar nominee said he is trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding during his ABC interview, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

Ruffalo's words of support echo messages sent out by a number of Renner's Marvel costars over the last three months, including Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Evangeline Lilly.

During Renner's interview with Sawyer, the actor said that Mackie, 44, "was there at my bedside in Reno" following the accident, while Lilly told Access in February that the actor's quick recovery was "a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Rennervations is now streaming on Disney+.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares 'Thank You' Message with Fans Following 'Rennervations' Premiere
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Brian Geraghty, Jeremy Renner, and Anthony Mackie pose for a portrait during the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 9, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner Says Marvel, 'Hurt Locker' Costar Anthony Mackie 'Was at My Bedside' After Snowplow Injury
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Walks Red Carpet at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening
Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags with His 'Amazing' Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava Walks Red Carpet with Dad at His First Appearance Since Accident
Jeremy Renner Walks with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Actor Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jokes His Mom Read Him Stephen King in Hospital Like 'Dr. Seuss' After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'