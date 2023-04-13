Mark Ruffalo Praises Jeremy Renner After 'Rennervations' Premiere: 'The World Loves You'

Mark Ruffalo is sending positive vibes Jeremy Renner's way.

On Wednesday, Ruffalo, 55, shared a video to his Instagram Story of Renner, 52, walking the red carpet for the first time following his Jan. 1 snowplow accident at Tuesday night's Rennervations premiere in Los Angeles.

"That's the Renner we know and love," Ruffalo, who costars with Renner in each of the four Avengers movies, wrote in a message attached to the video. "The world loves you because you are a great actor and a remarkable human being."

"Congratulations on reaching this miraculous milestone of your recovery," the actor added in the caption. "Grit, love, and Titanium."

The premiere of Renner's new Disney+ series made for a moving scene as the Hurt Locker star used a cane as he walked hand-in-hand with his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" Renner, whose family joined him for the premiere, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do."

Ruffalo previously sent out a message on Instagram asking fans to pray for Renner in the initial aftermath of the Jan. 1 snowplow accident, in which the actor broke more than 30 bones and later underwent multiple surgeries.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 2. "Please send healing goodness his way."

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month when he shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill; he has shared frequent updates on his ongoing recovery in the three months since the incident.

While speaking with Diane Sawyer last Thursday, the Oscar nominee said he is trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding during his ABC interview, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

Ruffalo's words of support echo messages sent out by a number of Renner's Marvel costars over the last three months, including Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Evangeline Lilly.

During Renner's interview with Sawyer, the actor said that Mackie, 44, "was there at my bedside in Reno" following the accident, while Lilly told Access in February that the actor's quick recovery was "a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Rennervations is now streaming on Disney+.