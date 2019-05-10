Mark Ruffalo's HBO Set for New Miniseries 'Totally Destroyed' After Fire Broke Out

A fire destroyed the New York set of a new series starring Mark Ruffalo early Thursday morning.

The HBO miniseries is filming in Ellenville, New York, when a fire broke out at a car dealership that was being used as a set for I Know This Much Is True, according to a press release by the Ellenville Police Department on Facebook.

A spokesperson for HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The fire broke out sometime after midnight on Thursday where “firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control,” according to the release.

“The building was totally destroyed along with about 20 vintage cars and multiple pieces of film equipment that were being used by a production company filming a movie for HBO,” the release continued.

Three families living in the area were displaced, while 15 fire departments offered their assistance at the scene.

There were no injuries reported, according to the release.

The show filmed there on Wednesday, and was set to film on Thursday and also on May 23, according to a press release by the fire department on Tuesday warning residents of road closures due to filming.

Chris Busby, the general manager of the dealership, 613 Automotive Group, told the Poughkeepsie Journal the business was “a total loss.”

“There’s nothing left,” he said. “It’s a huge loss for us and HBO. They are just as heartbroken over this as we are.”

The miniseries is executive produced by Ruffalo and also stars Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots and Tom Stratford.

I Know This Much Is True is an adaptation of a 1998 Wally Lamb novel of the same name. The story follows Dominick Birdsey (Ruffalo) as he recounts his troubled relationship with his paranoid schizophrenic twin brother, Thomas, and Dominick’s efforts to get him released from an asylum.