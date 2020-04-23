Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of 13 Going on 30: 'Missing That Time'

Image zoom Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner courtesy Everett Collection

Mark Ruffalo is looking back on happy memories.

In honor of the 16th anniversary of 13 Going on 30, the 52-year-old actor, who starred in the film alongside Jennifer Garner, reflected on how simpler things were back in 2004 — and 1987.

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!” he wrote alongside a photograph of him and his costar cuddling up together in the beloved romantic comedy, about to share their favorite candy, Razzles.

“Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage?" Missing that time,” he added in the nostalgic post alongside a candy emoji.

Although Garner, 48, has yet to post a tribute of her own this year, she did celebrate the film’s anniversary last year.

“Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut,” she wrote on social media, alongside a clip of her character, Jenna Rink, helping several young girls appreciate just how special they are.

“The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world,” she added. “I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes.

Garner went on to give a shout-out to Ariana Grande, who included a reference to the 2004 movie in her “thank u, next” music video.

“I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie,” Garner wrote. “And even luckier to be part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande 🤗) smile. 😁.”

Image zoom Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

However, while Garner does have fond memories of the film, that doesn’t mean she’s on board for any sequels.

“What, like 15 going on 50?” she said last year, shooting down rumors on Good Morning America that a follow-up movie could be in the works.

“Let’s simmer down,” she added. “Leave well enough alone.”