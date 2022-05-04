Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 10 Years Since First Avengers Movie: 'What a True Honor It Has Been'

Mark Ruffalo is honoring a decade of The Avengers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's team of Avengers first assembled in the 2012 film, in which Ruffalo played Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, alongside Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. They were led by Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, with Tom Hiddleston as villain Loki.

"Can you believe it's been 10 years since the premiere?!" wrote Ruffalo on Instagram, sharing a clip from the film, which was directed by Joss Whedon. "What a true honor it has been to be a part of the MCU. Here's to the future and more thrilling stories to be told! 💚."

The second Avengers, Age of Ultron, hit theaters in 2015, followed by Infinity War in 2018 and Endgame in 2019, not counting the various spin-offs, prequels and standalone superhero movies in the franchise. The Avengers team has lost and gained new characters throughout the movie series.

In October 2020, Ruffalo told Variety about feeling lucky to play the Hulk in MCU movies.

"Every time I'm whining like, 'God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?' I'm like, 'Hey, remember you're not even supposed to be here.' Right. I just remember to be grateful because I still can't believe it," he said at the time. "I still keep thinking, 'They're going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and they're all going to find out.' "

Back in 2018, the Avengers cast got matching tattoos of the franchise's iconic logo — except for Ruffalo. On Late Night with Seth Meyers last year, costar Johansson, playfully called him out for it.

"We have an Avengers tattoo," she said at the time. "The only person who doesn't have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he's lame, basically. We tried to get him to do it. We said, 'What about if we do it in white ink? ... If we did it in water?' He just shut it down."

"He's such a party pooper! I mean, a big party pooper," Johansson joked.