Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner remains in the intensive care unit following a New Year's Day snowplow accident at his property in Reno, Nevada

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 07:30 AM
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner . Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mark Ruffalo is asking fans to pray for his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, following his snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo, 55, posted on his Instagram stories Monday alongside an image of a news report of Renner's accident.

Ruffalo, who starred alongside Renner in three Avengers movies, ended his post urging fans to "Please send healing goodness his way."

On Monday, Renner underwent surgery for the injuries he sustained during the accident on his property in Reno, Nevada.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Renner's representative said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Mark Ruffalo posts his support on instagram for Jeremy Renner after accident
Mark Ruffalo Instagram

The statement added that "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Local authorities said the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, 51, was airlifted to a hospital following the incident.

"At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," according to a news release.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the statement continued.

THE AVENGERS, from left: Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, 2012
Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo in Avengers. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Following the incident, a rep told PEOPLE that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to authorities. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances.

Jeremy Renner (L) and Mark Ruffalo onstage at Marvel's Hall H Panel for "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" during Comic-Con International 2014
Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The California native was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9.

In March 2022, Renner shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his priority. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa," he captioned the post.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries' from Accident
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston pose backstage during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Year in Review Video Featuring Pal Adam Sandler: 'Thanks 2022'
Kate Hudson Combat Boots
Kate Hudson Sips Snow-Chilled Champagne on New Year's Eve: 'Many Blessings'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable Condition' After a Snowplow Accident, His Rep Confirms
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Spends New Year's Eve at the Hospital After Injuring Her Ankle: 'My Clumsy Self'
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Chases Waterfalls in Green Bikini During Family Holidays in Maui
Abby Lee Miller Dance Studio for Sale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ-I7DXvKPY
Abby Lee Miller Sells Pennsylvania-Based 'Dance Moms' Studio for $300K
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Spotted On A Romantic Stroll In New York City
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Go for Stroll in New York City
Buffalo mom details being stranded overnight at Target with 2 kids during historic blizzard
Buffalo Mom Calls Target Employees 'Life Savers' for Sheltering Her Family During Blizzard
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned for Hobbit Samwise in Lord of the Rings: I Was 'Not Good'
James Corden Recalls Auditioning to Play a Hobbit in 'Lord of the Rings': I Was 'Not Good'
Baby Hannalee survivor
Missouri Couple Die in Thanksgiving Night Car Crash, But Their 1-Year-Old Daughter Survives: 'A Miracle Baby'
Ed Helms attends the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Ed Helms Says 'Massive Jump into Fame' After 'Hangover' Caused Him 'Turmoil': 'Total Loss of Control'
CHICAGO, Renee Zellweger, 2002
Renée Zellweger 'Was Very Afraid to Sing' for 'Chicago' at First, Director Recalls on 20th Anniversary
john madden
NFL, Raiders, and Hall of Fame Among Those Paying Homage to John Madden 1 Year After His Death