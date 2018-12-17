Mark Hamill Celebrates 40 Years of Marriage with Wife Marilou: '#NoMeWithoutYou'

Mark Hamill has a lot to celebrate!

On Instagram on Monday, the Star Wars actor shared that he and his wife Marilou Hamill are ringing in four decades of marriage.

In a sweet collage, three pictures feature the couple at fancy functions over the years, and one snapshot shows the duo with their three children, Nathan (born 1979), Griffin (born 1983) and Chelsea Elizabeth (born 1988).

Mark, 67, captioned the post with a Maya Angelou quote: “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”

“40 years and counting….,” he added romantically. “#NoMeWithoutYou.”

The Hamills tied the knot in December 1978 at their home in Malibu. In 1981, Mark and Marilou — who was a dental hygienist when she met her husband — gave PEOPLE insight into the early years of their relationship.

Their first date was a trip to the movies. “I took her to Annie Hall to see if she had a sense of humor. I dropped women if they didn’t,” Mark said.

They returned to the cinema to see a screening of Star Wars. “There was this one close-up of a minor character, curling his lips back from his teeth. She leaned over to me and whispered, ‘Bad caps,’ ” he recalled.

But Mark and Marilou called it quits as he became a household name. “I had to taste groupies and fame,” he explained. “I went to Las Vegas to date 38-year-old showgirls. I wanted to scale all these women. That was exciting for about the first 10 minutes. Eventually, I wanted something to hold onto — and a family.”

Marilou “kept busy” during their stretch apart, she said. “I ran my own life. But all the time I thought I was good for him, so I was hoping we’d get back together.”

In April, Marilou told Good Morning America about how she and Mark have kept their love strong in the spotlight. “We don’t live in town, so we don’t go in and do all the party circuits,” she said.