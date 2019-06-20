Mark Hamill Is Pushing for Carrie Fisher to Replace Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

Image zoom Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Hamill is pushing for the removal of Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he’s got just the replacement in mind.

The actor, 67, is gunning for a star for the late Carrie Fisher, with whom he co-starred in the Star Wars franchise.

Hamill on Wednesday shared an article about the West Hollywood City Council approving a proposal in August 2018 that urged the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star, citing his alleged behavior toward women in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct. (Trump has frequently denied all allegations.)

“Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him….) #AStarForCarrie ⭐️” Hamill wrote on Twitter.

Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him….)#AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/DF53fOxshK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2019

The hashtag soon picked up steam, with others hopping on board in support of Fisher, who died in December 2016 at age 60.

“Don’t tell me that this literal star doesn’t have a star on the walk of fame,” one user wrote.

don’t tell me that this literal star doesn’t have a star on the walk of fame #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/qRdR8QwjvT — ¡caro! (@classickylo) June 19, 2019

Wrote another, “I always thought Carrie Fisher had a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame? Surprised she did not, about time that was changed.”

Despite the wide net of support Hamill’s push garnered, a star for Fisher remains unlikely, at least until 2021, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Ana Martinez told the Los Angeles Times.

“We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death,” she said, noting that Fisher’s family would have to sign off on it, and would also have to foot the $50,000 bill.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Fisher Remembered by her Star Wars Castmates

Martinez also added that despite the council’s approval of the resolution, it didn’t mean much, as the city of West Hollywood has no jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame.

Regardless of Fisher’s standing in terms of a star, it also appears unlikely that Trump will see the removal of his star, which the reality-host-turned-politician earned in 2007.

RELATED: Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Destroyed by Man with a Pickaxe — Again

Leron Gubler, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told PEOPLE in 2016 that a star has “never” been removed from the walk.

Image zoom Donald Trump's star Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark,” he said. “Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped disgruntled Trump critics from trying. The star is regularly defaced with spray paint and graffiti, most recently in April, when it was painted black with spray paint and had the words “Putin’s Bitch” written on it in white.

RELATED: Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Defaced Yet Again — This Time, with a Putin Jab

The tile has also been smashed to pieces twice, once in October 2016 by a man using a sledgehammer and a pickaxe, and again in July 2018, by a man wielding a pickaxe.