Mark Hamill Voices Yoda and the Joker to Bring Joy to Young Patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Mark Hamill's acting skills entertained young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles for a heartwarming cause.

The 69-year-old virtually visited patients and read Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown, using his voice acting talents to give life to characters such as Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Yoda and even the Joker during the 6th annual Make March Matter Campaign.

"Virtually visiting young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles was a remarkable and touching experience. My favorite part was reading a special book with them, Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown," Hamill tells PEOPLE.

"They know more about Star Wars than I do! I really look forward to the day I can visit all the kids in person again," he adds.

During one moment on video chat with a patient, Hamill was asked what he thought the Joker would say to Luke Skywalker. (Hamill has voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.)

Using the voice of the Joker, Hamill said, "Luke Skywalker, eh? I'm not very fond of Jedi, in fact I hate them," before cackling.

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign where Hollywood talent, top businesses and organizations rally together to support the hospital throughout the month of March.

Over the last five years, more than $7 million has been raised across 260 partners and 139 events.