See Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford Audition Together for Star Wars in Unearthed Footage

In a new uncovered video, Star Wars fans get a glimpse at the beginning of Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s journey into the galaxy.

On Sunday, a Twitter user shared black and white footage from Hamill and Ford’s first screen test for the roles of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, respectively, in the famed movie series. Hamill retweeted the post, sharing some insider details about the unearthed moment.

“My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene,” the actor revealed to fans.

He also admitted that neither actors knew what the movie was about at the time of the screen test, as the film’s creator, George Lucas, hadn’t told them anything about it.

“I asked George what kind of movie it was-‘Let’s just do it, we’ll talk about that later’ We never did talk about it later-we just did it,” Hamill added.

During the screen test, fans hear Ford and Hamill come across a mysterious scene, where a “planet is totally blown away.” The conversation that ensues seems to mark beginning of their complex journey together.

Fans excitedly responded to the unearthed screen test, reliving memories of the popular series and cast. Many commented on the chemistry between Ford and Hamill, claiming the pair “hit it off right from the start.”

“Every time I watch this video, I’m in awe at how well you owned the character already” one user wrote in response to Hamill, while another wrote, “I want Harrison Ford to narrate my life… his voice is like smooth mahogany.”

Earlier this year, Disney announced a new slate of Star Wars films that will begin to debut in theaters in 2022.

While Disney will launch the highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this December, the next film in the franchise won’t be seen until December 2022.

Two more Star Wars films will follow in December 2024 and 2026, according to Disney.