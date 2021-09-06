Mark Hamill tweeted his name after a fan suggested he could get "thousands of likes" from sharing the simple tweet

Mark Hamill Goes Viral on Twitter for Tweeting His Own Name

Mark Hamill is putting a Twitter theory to the test.

The Star Wars actor, 69, tweeted out his own name on Sunday in response to a Twitter user who claimed, "@HamillHimself you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hamill was up for the challenge, tweeting his first and last name to his 4.7 million followers on the platform, in a post that's gone viral with over 547,000 likes as of Monday morning.

The tweet quickly shot to the top of Twitter's trending topics, and fans chimed in on the actor's post, many saying they were impressed with his star power.

"It's a slow news day, and Mark Hamill, awesome as always, is here for it! Thanks, Mark!" one follower wrote.

Another fan joked, "Well, the force is strong with this one."

"How do you do that?" another wondered.

Some fans even tried tweeting out "Mark Hamill" themselves, but they didn't receive quite the hype that Hamill did.

Even Star Trek actor George Takei tested the theory for himself Sunday, writing, "Mark Hamill. And now we wait," in a post that's been liked over 40,000 times to date.

Hamill's viral tweet isn't his first brush with internet fame. The actor previously used Instagram's Star Wars filter to pose with his iconic character from the franchise, Luke Skywalker. The feature allowed users to see which Star Wars character they resemble most, but Hamill admitted it took him "more than 20 tries" to finally get Skywalker.

Mark Hamill Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actor, who played Skywalker in six Star Wars films since the very first in 1977, recently revealed that he's appeared in every Star Wars film since 2015. In July, he told Twitter followers that he's "voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015."

Hamill also appeared in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, in which he played a CGI version of Skywalker who rescues Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/The Child from The Dark Troopers.