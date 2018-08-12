Mark Hamill Reveals He Once Suggested Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Lose His Accent' and Change His Name

Sometimes those from galaxies far, far away don’t know best.

Mark Hamill revealed on Twitter, Saturday, that he gave some misguided advice to an up-and-coming star back in the day: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out,” the Star Wars actor, 66, tweeted on Saturday. “I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it.”

Hamill added of Schwarzenegger, 71, “He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars EVER.”

Schwarzenegger responded on Twitter, however, that he does not fault Hamill for the old guidance.

He tweeted, “Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then. I just happen to be a rule-breaker.”

Schwarzenegger, who underwent open-heart surgery in March, went on to star in films like the Terminator franchise and Total Recall, and was eventually elected governor of California — with his Austrian accent and his last name, of course.

Hamill is known for his candid personality, and recently doled out a different Hollywood-related suggestion: He thinks that President Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was destroyed last month by a man with a pickaxe, should be replaced by a star for late Stars Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

After the West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to permanently remove Trump’s star — a move that carries only symbolic weight since the council does not have jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame — Hamill tweeted, “How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like [Carrie Fisher].”