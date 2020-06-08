Star Wars' Mark Hamill Surprises a Nurse and Gifts Her a Lightsaber: 'You're the Real-Life Hero'

Mark Hamill surprised a major fan who is working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The actor, 68, appeared virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the weekend to surprise Chloe Ducose, a nurse from San Diego, California, who has been testing people for the coronavirus out of a tent.

"How many times have you watched the Star Wars movies, all of them from beginning to end?" Jimmy Kimmel asked Ducose, who said, "A lot. let's just put it that way."

"More than 10 [times]?" Kimmel, 52, asked, with Ducose saying, "Yes."

Kimmel then told the nurse, "I thought it might be fun to introduce you to somebody to say hello who would like to thank you for all the work you're doing."

As the Star Wars theme began playing, Hamill appeared on the screen wearing a black cape and causing Ducose to cover her mouth as he showed his face.

"What the heck?" she said. "Oh my god, hi!"

Hamill channeled his inner Luke Skywalker, telling her, "Chloe, Chloe. The Force is strong with you. I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have."

He continued, "I used to live in San Diego. I've been reading about all you've done: six years as a nurse, teaching at night, you're in the tents. That's so great. To me, I'm a pretend hero, you're the real-life hero. Thank you for your service."

Ducose covered her face as she said, "I'm having palpitations."

Image zoom Chloe Ducose reacting to seeing Mark Hamill while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel also thanked Ducose for her work, and told her, "PayPal is giving you $10,000 to spend however you like through #PayPalItForward," as well as PayPal vouchers to Ducose's coworkers.

Hamill also gifted Ducose with a signed lightsaber replica.

As of Monday, there are more than seven million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and 1.9 million of those located within the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center.

In San Diego County, there are currently a little over 8,000 confirmed cases of the disease with 296 deaths.