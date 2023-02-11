Mark Hamill Posts Sweet Birthday Message to His Wife: 'For My One & Only, Marilou'

Mark Hamill is celebrating his wife on her birthday.

The Star Wars icon penned a sweet tribute to his wife Marilou Hamill in honor of her 68th birthday Saturday.

"For my one & only, Marilou: 🎂Sending you all our love on your special day," wrote Mark, 71, signing the message "as yours truly."

He also signed the sweet note from their children Nathan Elias, 43, Griffin Tobias, 39, and Chelsea Elizabeth, 34, and their dogs Millie, Mabel and Trixie, who they affectionately call the Hamill Furballs.

Along with the message, Mark shared an adorable side-by-side of the two from back in the day and now for "How It Started" versus "How It's Going," respectively.

Mark Hamill/Instagram

Mark's friend and fellow star Cary Elwes wished Marilou a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday Marilou!!! Hope you are having a beautiful day🙏❤️🎂🎊🎉" Elwes, 60, wrote.

Last December, the couple celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. In honor of the milestone, Mark shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife from their nuptials over four decades ago and penned a sweet tribute in the Instagram caption.

"Celebrating our 44th Anniversary today. ❤️Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," Mark wrote.

The Hamills tied the knot in December 1978 at their home in Malibu. In 1981, Mark and Marilou — who was a dental hygienist when she met her husband — gave PEOPLE insight into the early years of their relationship.

Marilou opened up to Good Morning America in April 2018 about how she and Mark have kept their love strong in the spotlight. "We don't live in town, so we don't go in and do all the party circuits," she said at the time.