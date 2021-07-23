Mark Hamill Reveals He's Secretly Appeared in Every Star Wars Movie Since 2015

Mark Hamill has been making secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie since 2015's The Force Awakens

The iconic actor, who played Luke Skywalker in several films of the saga, revealed on Twitter than fans have yet to catch onto his secret cameos in all the new films.

After official Twitter account Wookieepedia posted about Hamill, 69, voicing a character in the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, Hamill made an even bigger revelation in response.

"Did you know... I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?" Hamill tweeted, clarifying which movies: "(Sequels, Solo, Rogue One)."

Hamill made more than one cameo in The Mandalorian.

In the final episode of season 2, a CGI version of Hamill's Luke Skywalker rescues Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/The Child — better known as Baby Yoda — from The Dark Troopers, sent by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

In a heartwarming final scene, Mando watched as Grogu departed with Luke and his longtime droid, R2-D2, to complete his Jedi training.

After the episode aired, Hamill tweeted: "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!"