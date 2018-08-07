Mark Hamill Suggests Replacing Donald Trump's Vandalized Hollywood Star with Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill thinks Carrie Fisher deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than Donald Trump.

The 66-year-old Star Wars actor tweeted in support of Trump’s star being removed from the strip after it was completely damaged for the second time in his presidency last week.

The West Hollywood City Council — which has no jurisdiction over the sidewalk stars — passed a resolution Tuesday to have Trump’s name removed, and Hamill thinks his late costar is the right choice to replace him.

“How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like [Carrie Fisher],” Hamill wrote.

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

Hamill has become one of Fisher’s greatest champions since her tragic death at 60 in December 2016 from cardiac arrest.

The two grew close during their young years filming the first Star Wars trilogy, and the actor recently tweeted about how hard it was to go back to production on Episode IX without his friend.

“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her – She is simply irreplaceable,” he wrote. “I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.”

Hamill got his own star earlier this year.