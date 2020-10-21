On what would have been Carrie Fisher's 64th birthday, Mark Hamill made sure to share a sweet tribute to the actress

Mark Hamill Remembers Carrie Fisher on Her Birthday: 'The World Will Never Stop Missing You'

On what would have been Fisher's 64th birthday on Wednesday, Hamill made sure to share a sweet tribute to the actress, who died in 2016 at age 60.

"Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher. The world will never stop missing you," the actor, 69, wrote on Twitter alongside a sweet throwback photo of the pair sharing a friendly kiss.

Hamill and Fisher starred in the Star Wars franchise’s original trilogy together, which first premiered in 1977, as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively.

Fisher went on to garner unparalleled success and she later reprised her role in a third trilogy nearly 40 years later.

In 2016, she died from sleep apnea and other undetermined factors after she suffered a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles.

She is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who proudly stood in for her mother for a scene in one of the latest Star Wars movies, The Rise of Skywalker.

The scene was a flashback to a young Leia training with her brother Luke (Hamill). The sequence couldn’t be shot using previous footage featuring Fisher, according to Visual Effects Supervisor Patrick Tubach.

“Billie was playing her mother,” Tubach revealed to Yahoo! earlier this year. “It was a poignant thing, and something that nobody took lightly — that she was willing to stand in for her mom.”

Footage of Fisher from an earlier Star Wars movie was used to digitally replace Lourd’s face.

“It was an emotional thing for everybody to see her in that position,” Tubach continued. “It felt great for us, too. If you’re going to have someone play [Fisher’s] part, it’s great that it’s [Billie] because there are a lot of similarities between them that we were able to draw from. The real challenge was just making the Leia footage we had to work with fit in that scene.”

Earlier this year, Lourd, 28, remembered her mother in a post on Mother's Day, opening up to her fans about the grief she still feels and how she copes with it.