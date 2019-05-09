Mark Hamill Jokes That Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Should Have Named Their Baby After Him

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are overjoyed at their newborn son, Archie Harrison, there’s one person who can’t help but think he could have been given another middle name.

Mark Hamill jokingly tweeted he had pitched potential royal baby monikers to Princes William and Harry, 34, in a photo of the three of them that he shared on Twitter Wednesday.

“Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor,” Hamill, 67, wrote, joking that the name appeared to be an homage to his Star Wars costar Harrison Ford. “Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific.”

He added, “Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.”

Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the name of their newborn son on Wednesday: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert.

Archie is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland, was also an ancestor of Princess Diana.

Image zoom Archie Harrison being introduced to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, along with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and his grandmother Doria Ragland Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

Many fans quickly joked that perhaps the new parents are fans of the CW series Riverdale, which stars KJ Apa as the classic red-headed comic book character Archie Andrews.

The proud new parents debuted their baby boy Wednesday morning in St. George’s Hall, the same location they had their wedding reception last May.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Markle, 37, said.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”