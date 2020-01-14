The Force Is with Him! Mark Hamill Gets Luke Skywalker on Viral Star Wars Instagram Filter

Mark Hamill really wanted to get Luke Skywalker in an online character sorter.

The actor, 68, tested out Instagram’s popular new filter in which fans can see what Star Wars character they most resemble. But Hamill admitted he needed to test the filter 20 times before he got his iconic character.

“What are the chances I would get THIS guy? Never tell me the odds….. (#ItActuallyTookMeMoreThan20Tries),” Hamill wrote in the caption.

RELATED: See Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford Audition Together for Star Wars in Unearthed Footage

Hamill was last seen by Star Wars fans in the recent Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although Hamill’s Luke was only seen briefly as a Force ghost intending to help Rey find her way back to the light side of the Force.

Luke was officially killed off in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi after an epic battle sequence against his nephew, Kylo Ren.

In May, Hamill attended the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland alongside franchise creator George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Hamill reminisced on his experience with the franchise during the opening, saying, “Look where we are today. We get our own land!”

“Star Wars, to me, has always been the gift that keeps on giving and the reason is because of you,” he told the crowd. “Your parents tell you not to speak to strangers, yet everywhere I go, everyone treats me like family. The stories [fans] tell me are so heartfelt.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters.