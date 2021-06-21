Mark Hamill Celebrates Star Wars Sister Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame Star Announcement

Mark Hamill congratulated late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who's set to posthumously be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Hamill is one proud on-screen brother.

The actor, 69, paid tribute to his late Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher over the weekend after it was announced she'll posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will blaze from here to eternity," Hamill tweeted alongside a series of photos, including one showing Fisher holding up her middle finger.

Hamill previously advocated for Fisher to receive a star on the iconic boulevard, though he noted stars who have died are honored at least five years after their death. Fisher died in December 2016. She was 60.

"Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously," Hamill tweeted in 2018.

Hamill often posts about his late Star Wars sister during her big milestone days, including what would've been her 64th birthday last October.

"Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher. The world will never stop missing you," the actor wrote on Twitter alongside a sweet throwback photo of the pair sharing a friendly kiss.

Hamill and Fisher starred in the Star Wars franchise's original trilogy together, which first premiered in 1977, as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively.