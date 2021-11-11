Mark Hamill Calls Out Aaron Rodgers for Wearing Star Wars Shirt amid Backlash: 'Of All the Sweatshirts'

"Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?" Mark Hamill tweeted

Mark Hamill is not happy with Aaron Rodgers for his wardrobe choice during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Hamill, 70, took notice that Rodgers, 37, was wearing a Star Wars sweatshirt while discussing his COVID-19 vaccine controversy Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback came under fire earlier this month after it was revealed he had not been vaccinated against the virus despite previously telling reporters he had been "immunized."

When Rodgers spoke virtually on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, he sported a gray Rise of Skywalker sweatshirt in a nod to the 2019 film. Hamill, who is famous for playing Luke Skywalker, retweeted a clip of Rodgers' appearance and joked, "Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?"

Hamill most recently reprised his iconic Skywalker role in Rise of Skywalker, the latest installment in the hit franchise.

Rodgers' Tuesday appearance comes after the NFL star confirmed he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had tested positive for the virus. He had told reporters in August that he had been "immunized."

During a previous interview with the Pat McAfee Show last Friday, Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines and did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he "heard of multiple people who had had adverse events" after receiving the shot.

Aaron Rodgers Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Instead of getting vaccinated, Rodgers told McAfee he took ivermectin — a deworming drug most commonly administered to animals — as part of an alternative "immunization protocol." Use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in humans or animals has not been approved by the FDA.

When speaking on the show Tuesday, Rodgers defended himself as "an athlete, not an activist."

"I understand that people are suffering and this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people. I think we all know individuals who have lost their lives personally, people who've lost their businesses, their livelihoods, their way of life has been altered completely," he said. "I empathize with those things and I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity."

Rodgers added, "I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people and so I just want to start off the show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.

"I'm excited about feeling better," he continued. "I'm excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back on my team and getting back to do what I do best — and that's playing ball. It's been tough to be away from it."