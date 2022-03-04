"I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?' " Marisa Tomei told Pete Davidson of The King of Staten Island

Marisa Tomei Says She Recently Told Pete Davidson She 'Never Got Paid' for King of Staten Island

Marisa Tomei says she is still waiting for her paycheck for her role in 2020's The King of Staten Island.

Speaking with Rolling Stone for an interview published Thursday, the 57-year-old actress said she told costar Pete Davidson that she "never got paid" for her work on the film, in which she plays the mother of Davidson's protagonist.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?' " she recalled of Davidson, 28.

Reps for Universal Pictures, director Judd Apatow and Davidson — who co-wrote the film alongside Apatow, 54, and Dave Sirus — have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Marisa Tomei, Pete Davidson Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island (2020) | Credit: Mary Cybulski/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

RELATED: Pete Davidson Impresses Critics in King of Staten Island Reviews: "You'll Be Surprised"

Tomei also told Rolling Stone that "despite" not yet being paid for the movie, she "had a rollicking good time" on set.

"With Judd's approach to improv — which is extensive — I was intimidated," she said. "I'm with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward."

In The King of Staten Island, Davidson plays Scott, a 20-something aspiring tattoo artist living at home in his New York City borough hometown, still coming to terms with the loss of his firefighter father, who died 17 years prior.

RELATED VIDEO: Marisa Tomei Reveals She Would "Love to Sing and Dance in a Movie"

While her character Margie "feels so distant from" who Tomei is in real life, the actress previously told the Los Angeles Times she "spoke to Pete's mom [Amy Davidson] a bunch, and she blew me away with her level of patience, not just for him but for doing service, for doing good."

"Maybe because Pete had challenges growing up or because [he and his sister Casey] lost their dad, she just had infinite space for him to grow into his own, which really is parallel to the movie," she added. "But she really, genuinely is like that. I marveled."

Of Davidson, Tomei said in her recent interview with Rolling Stone, "He's just so f-----g real, and he's unfiltered, but very sensitive. So he's almost an irresistible combination."