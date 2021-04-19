Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver Musical Annette to Open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival 

The first trailer for the new musical was released today after it was announced it would open the 74th Cannes Film Festival this summer

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is back on the Croisette with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in a musical!

On Monday, the Cannes Film Festival announced director Leos Carax's newest film Annette, starring Adam Driver, 37 and Marion Cotillard, 45, would open the French film festival on July 6 after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every Leos Carax film is an event," Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, said in a statement. "And this one delivers on its promises. Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year."

Annette Credit: UGC Distribution

Carax's return to Cannes comes after his 2012 film Holy Motors competed for the Palme d'Or.

Ron Mael and Russell Mael from the pop-rock duo Sparks wrote the original screenplay, original songs and score for Annette. The musical is produced by Charles Gillibert and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu.

Driver plays Henry, a stand-up comedian who falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. The glamorous couple's life is completely altered after their first child Annette is born, and they realize she possesses a unique gift. The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg also stars.

The Sparks brothers spoke with IndieWire at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, calling the film "a unique story."

"We think it's a really special film. It's uncompromising in all sorts of ways, it's Adam Driver and it's a full blown musical. Adam Driver is singing more often than he's not singing, as well as Marion Cotillard. It's a unique story and we're proud it managed to get made," they said.

Other films that were unable to premiere at last year's festival like Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, are expected to return to Cannes this summer. The official 2021 Cannes lineup will be released in May.