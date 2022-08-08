Marilyn Monroe Remembered on 60th Anniversary of Her Death at L.A. Memorial: 'She's Still Very Loved'

Marilyn Monroe fans are keeping her extraordinary memory alive.

Friday marked 60 years since Monroe was found dead in her Los Angeles home at the age of 36.

The Marilyn Remembered Fan Club (which was established in 1982) hosted its annual Marilyn Monroe Memorial Service with special events all last week in honor of the iconic actress, culminating in a memorial service held Friday at L.A.'s Westwood Village Memorial Park — the cemetery where she was laid to rest.

"Marilyn received flowers from around the world in recognition of the 60th anniversary of her passing. The display today after last night's memorial service by @marilynremembered is beyond stunning. She's still very loved. 🌸❤️🌺 #marilynmonroe," The Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram page wrote Saturday, showcasing flowers commemorating the star six decades later.

Speakers at the memorial included Greg Schreiner, Oscar winner George Chakiris, Monroe's actress friend Terry Moore, and Luke Yankee, the son of one of Monroe's costars, Eileen Heckart.

Actress Terry Moore. Scott Fortner, @MarilynMonroeCollection/marilynmonroecollection.com

The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the world's largest private collection of Monroe's personal property and archives, also shared one of the programs from the star's funeral, preserved six decades later.

A guest list for the private ceremony was also shared by the archivists, including her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio. A release from Monroe's half-sister Berniece Baker Miracle, DiMaggio and business manager Inez Melson read, "We sincerely hope that the many friends of Marilyn will understand that we are deeply appreciative of their desire to pay last respects to Marilyn whom we all loved."

"We hope that each person will understand that last rites must of great necessity be as private as possible so that she can go to her final resting place in the quiet she has always sought," they added at the time. "We could not in conscience ask one personality to attend without perhaps offending many, many others and for this reason alone, we have kept the number of persons to a minimum. Please — all of you — remember the gay, sweet Marilyn and say a prayer of farewell within the confines of your home or your church."

The Marilyn Remembered Instagram account also shared highlights from the week's events, including the flowers sent from fans far and wide.

"Such beautiful flowers sent from around the world in remembrance of Marilyn. We remember you, Marilyn. We remember you," read the caption.