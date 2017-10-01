Marilyn Monroe Would Have Turned 95 Today: See Rare Photos of the Icon from the 1950s
Stunning photographs of the beloved actress show her at work, in bed and at play
AN IMMEDIATE FRIENDSHIP
Actress Marilyn Monroe first met photographer Milton Greene at a photo shoot for Look magazine in 1953, which led to an immediate connection and the creation of Marilyn Monroe Productions, Inc. The pair's creative partnership resulted in more than 5,000 photographs and two feature films.
Greene earned a reputation as one of the best fashion and celebrity photographers, while Monroe achieved a height of adoration and fame that hasn't been reached since. In The Essential Marilyn Monroe, out Oct. 16, Greene's son Joshua Greene has restored and compiled some of the best photographs ever taken of Monroe in her prime. In these portraits she's captured in different settings (at home, on set, in bed and at play), but there is one common thread: her sultriness and sense of fun.
BELLA BALLERINA
A photo from one of Greene's most famous series of images he took of the actress. "Apparently, the dress was two sizes too small, requiring Marilyn to hold up the front," the book states. "What we love is Marilyn's ability to take it all in stride. It was her sense of humor and deep trust in Milton that made this such an iconic series."
CAPED CRUSADER
Shot in October 1955.
AT THE RED-Y
Monroe posed in a red cashmere sweater in July 1955.
COMFY COZY
One of a set of a rare series of photos that were taken at studio executive Joseph Schenck's estate.
THE PRINCE AND THE SHOWGIRL
From the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl, shot in the summer of 1956. This was the second film that Monroe and Greene collaborated on together. She starred alongside Laurence Olivier.
BLONDE AMBITION
In this shoot Marilyn Monroe wore a négligée and diamond bracelet. In other photos she added fur and lounged on the floor.
TO THE DOGS
A shoot for Look magazine in February 1955, in which Monroe modeled an Asian-inspired gown (and cuddled with some pups).
IN THE NUDE
This photo was taken during a shoot for Look magazine in September 1953. "At the time, many of these photos were considered too risqué for Look magazine, which ended up only publishing a few of the pictures of her sitting on the floor," the book notes.
PSYCHIC CHIC
Monroe dressed as a palm reader after pulling outfits from the 20th Century Fox costume department with Greene, the book explains.
HOTEL ROOM SESSIONS
This candid photo was taken when Monroe came to stay with Greene and his family; he helped her get out of a painfully uncomfortable contract with 20th Century Fox.
FRESH FACED
A shoot that took place right after Monroe finished doing her makeup.
BUY IT
