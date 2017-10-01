Marilyn Monroe Would Have Turned 95 Today: See Rare Photos of the Icon from the 1950s

Actress Marilyn Monroe first met photographer Milton Greene at a photo shoot for Look magazine in 1953, which led to an immediate connection and the creation of Marilyn Monroe Productions, Inc. The pair's creative partnership resulted in more than 5,000 photographs and two feature films.

Greene earned a reputation as one of the best fashion and celebrity photographers, while Monroe achieved a height of adoration and fame that hasn't been reached since. In The Essential Marilyn Monroe, out Oct. 16, Greene's son Joshua Greene has restored and compiled some of the best photographs ever taken of Monroe in her prime. In these portraits she's captured in different settings (at home, on set, in bed and at play), but there is one common thread: her sultriness and sense of fun.