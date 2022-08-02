"Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability," a statement from Monroe's estate read

Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends 'Great Casting' of Ana de Armas in Blonde: 'We Can't Wait to See' It

Marilyn Monroe's estate is defending Ana de Armas' casting as the late Hollywood icon in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde.

In a Monday statement to Variety, Marc Rosen — president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate — began by recognizing that Monroe "is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history."

"Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill," Rosen continued. "Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"

In Blonde, de Armas, 34, stars as the late Hollywood legend (who was born Norma Jeane Baker). The movie "boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves," according to an official synopsis.

Netflix released an official trailer for Blonde on Thursday. The fictional film, based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, has earned an NC-17 rating.

In the preview, which runs just over 2 minutes, de Armas' Monroe deals with the dark side of fame and breaks down at her heightened success, all while a haunting rendition of the 1950s star's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" plays in the background.

"I know you're supposed to get used to it, but I just can't," de Armas' Monroe says in the trailer, before later admitting, "I can't face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe."

"When I come out of my dressing room, I'm Norma Jeane. I'm still her when the camera is rolling," she adds. "Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen."

The cast of Blonde also features Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Brody, who plays Monroe's ex-husband Arthur Miller, teased Blonde during a June episode of Deadline's "The Actor's Side," and said de Armas is "amazing" in the starring role.

"There will be some controversy with that one, I'm sure," Brody, 49, told host Pete Hammond with a laugh.

Writer/director Andrew Dominik told Vulture earlier this year, "It's a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don't think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it. There's something in it to offend everyone."

The 54-year-old filmmaker also admitted he was "surprised" Blonde received an NC-17 rating for "for some sexual content" from the Motion Picture Association in March.

"I thought we'd colored inside the lines," he said. "But I think if you've got a bunch of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be worried about what the women think. It's just a weird time. It's not like depictions of happy sexuality. It's depictions of situations that are ambiguous."