Marilyn Eastman, Night of the Living Dead Star, Dead at 87

“I cannot overstate how much she enjoyed the affection and attention shown to her by countless NOLD fans,” her son John Eastman said in a statement

Marilyn Eastman, best known for her roles as an actress and producer in Night of the Living Dead, died on Sunday at age 87.

Her son John Eastman announced the news on Facebook, revealing she died in her sleep in Tampa, Florida and wanted to be laid to rest in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her career kicked off.

During Eastman's career, she was vice president of the industrial film Hardman Associates, Inc. Her work there got the attention of the Night of the Living Dead filmmaker George A. Romero who asked her to become part of his production company Image Ten that was behind the 1968 zombie cult classic, per Deadline and IMDb.

The George A. Romero Foundation shared a tribute to the actress on Monday, writing, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Marilyn Eastman on 8/22/21. Please join us in wishing her family peace at this painful time. Godspeed, Marilyn."

Eastman's son spoke about the mutual appreciation the actress had with her Night of the Living Dead fans and what those relationships meant to her.

"I cannot overstate how much she enjoyed the affection and attention shown to her by countless NOLD fans, and up until several weeks ago, was planning personal appearances," he shared.

John also celebrated his mother's legacy behind the camera, writing, "In addition to her iconic role as Helen Cooper in the 1968 Horror Classic Night of the Living Dead, Marilyn was a Stage, Television and Radio performer as well as a writer and producer."

"More importantly, she was a hard working single mother who raised my brother and I on her own," he added.

Beyond Night of the Living Dead, Eastman's acting credits include an episode of Perry Mason, the 1995 comedy Houseguest, and the 1996 horror film Santa Claws. She is survived by her sons John and Michael, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.