Maria Shriver Supports Son-in-Law Chris Pratt After Instagram Post Criticism: 'Rise Above the Noise'

"Keep being your wonderful self," Maria Shriver wrote to Chris Pratt after the actor was criticized for how he worded a recent Instagram post for Katherine Schwarzenegger

Maria Shriver is standing by her family.

Earlier this week, Chris Pratt came under fire when he shared a photograph of himself and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram with a caption that some found to be dismissive of his 9-year-old son Jack and ex-wife Anna Faris.

In the caption of the post, Pratt, 42, thanked Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, for giving him a "healthy daughter" — referring to the couple's 1-year-old child Lyla Maria. Jack, whom Pratt shares with Faris, was born premature and faced health issues early on.

Though some critiqued Pratt for his remarks in the comments section of his post, his mother-in-law responded with a positive, uplifting message instead.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla what a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !!" Shriver, 66, wrote on Friday. "I love you Chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I'm proud of you xo."

In Pratt's original post, the Jurassic World star shared a photograph of himself and Schwarzenegger Pratt, where he could be seen smiling towards the camera as his wife smiled and gleamed in his direction.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" Pratt began the caption of his post. "We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me," he continued, later joking that Schwarzenegger Pratt could look back on the post in the weeks to come in case he forgets to get her something for her upcoming birthday.

Prior to her message of support on Friday, Shriver also shared other messages on the post, including "I can't agree more! ❤️❤️," and "this is so sweet now show us how you look at her !!" in a follow-up comment.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also commented on the shot, writing, "Oh wow. It's only when I'm eating CEREAL but i love you," as Patrick Schwarzenegger added a slew of laughing and heart-eyed emojis in his own reply.

Back in 2017, Faris, 44, detailed Jack's birth and the "emotionally exhausting" weeks that followed surrounding their son's health issues in her memoir Unqualified.

"The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled," Faris wrote of Jack, who was born several weeks premature. "I was in complete shock … So Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together."

Doctors told the parents that they would not know for sure until Jack was about 18 months old whether he would have special needs. But the hardest moments for the couple came after the birth, as Jack was poked and prodded in the neonatal intensive care unit for weeks.

About a month later, Faris and Pratt got to take Jack home. In the years that followed, the little boy would grow healthy with only slight vision and leg muscle issues.