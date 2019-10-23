Maria Shriver Says Daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt Will Be Coming Over for Thanksgiving

Maria Shriver is getting read to have a full house on Thanksgiving — including newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The couple will be spending the holiday at Shriver’s house along with Schwarzenegger’s siblings and more extended family. Shriver shares the 29-year-old with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. And it helps that Pratt, 40, has won his mother-in-law over when it comes to food.

“He is an incredible cook, actually,” Shriver, 63, told PEOPLE of Pratt while hosting an event for Ancestry.com at the New York Historical Society on Tuesday night.

The family will all gather at Shriver’s, who counts Thanksgiving as her favorite holiday because it’s about people “connecting” as opposed to gifts.

“We always go and serve food at the church,” Shriver said of her plans. “We have football, they are watching sports, and then we always do a gratitude prayer. We talk about what we are grateful for. I think it is a really deeply connected holiday. It is not immersed in who is getting what and all of that, which is what I love about it. It’s just kind of deeper and quieter and people are talking and connecting. They are connecting with the sports and they are connecting with the food.”

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shriver recently spoke to PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her new podcast Meaningful Conversations with Maria Shriver about how she keeps her large family together now that they’re all grown up.

“We do a Sunday dinner and that is great for me to do because it gives everyone a chance to come together on Sundays,” she said. “My Sunday Paper comes out on Sunday and I go to church on Sunday, so it’s a different feel, it’s about family.”

She continued, “It’s about prayer, family, food and home.”

Shriver has four children with her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger: daughters Katherine and Christina, 27, and sons Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21.

As for whether her kids find it as meaningful as their mother, the NBC News correspondent shared, “I think so, they tell me it is!”