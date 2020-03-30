Patrick Schwarzenegger Enjoys a Bike Ride with Mom Maria Shriver and Girlfriend Abby Champion

It’s a family day out for Patrick Schwarzenegger!

The actor, 26, was photographed having some fun in the sun on Sunday with his mother, Maria Shriver, and his girlfriend Abby Champion.

The trio enjoyed a bike ride around Los Angeles with Shriver, 64, and Champion, 22, riding traditional bikes while Schwarzenegger, 26, was seen riding a type of elliptical bike.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Walk Their Dog to Visit Her Parents Arnold and Maria

Image zoom Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion ride bikes with Maria Shriver BACKGRID

That very same day, Shriver’s daughter Katherine, 30, was photographed with her husband, Chris Pratt, while out walking their dog Maverick around their neighborhood.

The couple made a pitstop at Shriver’s home where they were also joined by Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The group maintained their distance as they played with their dogs and caught up.

After Arnold, 72, said goodbye, the couple went on a walk with Maria, Patrick, and Christina, 28, before heading back home.

Shriver and the former California governor share Katherine, Christina, Patrick and their younger brother Chris, 22, from their 25-year marriage. They split in 2011.

Katherine and Pratt’s outing comes as the author recently opened up to PEOPLE about their marriage and how they’re adjusting to life together.

“I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m still really excited and crazy in love.”