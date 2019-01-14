Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger Congratulate Katherine and Chris Pratt on Engagement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting much love from their family after announcing their engagement.

The couple, who announced the happy news on Monday with similar Instagram posts, were congratulated by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, and brother, Patrick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people,” Shriver, 63, wrote in the comments of Pratt’s Instagram. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go.”

Patrick, 25, wrote, “Love you brother.”

Chris Pratt instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsmy0gUFIt7/

Chris Pratt instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsmy0gUFIt7/

Pratt, 39, announced their engagement early Monday morning in an Instagram post in which he and Schwarzenegger, 29, cuddled up with her engagement ring front and center.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” he captioned the photo.

RELATED: Inside Newly Engaged Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

She also shared the same photo later on Monday, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” alongside a red heart emoji and a ring emoji.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The news came just days after Pratt helped Schwarzenegger move from her Santa Monica, California, home on Friday.

Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris finalized their divorce in October. The duo shares 5-year-old son Jack. Faris also congratulated the two on their engagement, writing in Pratt’s comments, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted out together on Father’s Day, when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Newly Engaged Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

Though the pair, who met through Shriver (her father is actor Arnold), have only been together since June, things have been heating up quickly.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

“Chris and Katherine are very happy together,” added the source. “They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”