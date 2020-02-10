Maria Bello Reveals She's Engaged to Chef Girlfriend Dominique Crenn: 'I've Finally Grown Up'

Maria Bello is blissfully happy with girlfriend Dominique Crenn after their engagement.

The actress attended Elton John’s annual Oscar party with her chef girlfriend on Sunday, where they announced their happy news to several outlets.

“We’re pretty happy, considering that we just got engaged,” Bello revealed to Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima. “So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time. I’ve finally grown up enough to get married.”

Bello, 52, and Crenn, 55, said they got engaged in Paris on Dec. 29.

“We’re really excited about this new chapter,” Bello shared with E! News. “It’s cool to be out together in Hollywood doing this thing I’ve been doing for 25 years, but with somebody I really enjoy doing it with. Dom’s a chef so we’ve been to some of her things, but not to Hollywood things.”

Image zoom Maria Bello and Dominque Crenn Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Bello is known for movies like Coyote Ugly, The Cooler, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and most recently Giant Little Ones.

Crenn is a celebrated French chef and the only female chef in America to earn three Michelin stars for her restaurant in San Francisco, Atelier Crenn.

Bello shares a son with her screenwriter ex-boyfriend Dan McDermott and was previously in a relationship with film producer Clare Munn for a few years. She revealed their relationship in 2013 and later published a book titled Whatever…Love Is Love: Questioning the Labels We Give Ourselves.