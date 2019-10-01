Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Is Back in Wild Trailer for Birds of Prey

Here’s to emancipation. The first trailer for the upcoming DC movie Birds of Prey dropped Tuesday, giving fans a long-awaited taste of the mayhem to come.

After debuting her Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie will reprise the role in this girl-powered spin-off. This time, having left the Joker, Harley leads up a lady gang with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), all of whom team up to protect the young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The trailer, above, for Birds of Prey — the full title of which is Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — offers a first glimpse of our bat-wielding, rainbow-brilliant (anti)heroine setting herself free.

But the anarchic spin-off marks Harley’s liberation from more than just her crazed-clown beau. Directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and with Robbie also on board as a producer, Birds of Prey takes a distinctly female perspective on a character of whom some previous incarnations have veered into male-fantasy territory. “It’s definitely less male gaze-y,” Robbie told Vogue, while trying on some of Harley’s wacky new wardrobe, in the magazine’s July cover story.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Warner Bros. dropped some vibrant new posters of Harley on Twitter.

Birds of Prey hits theaters Feb. 7, and Robbie will appear as Harley Quinn again in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, due Aug. 6, 2021.

