Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey Praised as 'Fun' and 'Slapstick Silly' in Early Reviews

Margot Robbie‘s Birds of Prey has critics singing it praises.

Early reviews for the movie, which marks her character’s first standalone film after 2016’s Suicide Squad, applaud the movie from bringing a colorful energy to the superhero genre — and serving as a way forward for DC Comics movies.

“Rights so many of the DCEU’s wrongs, trading CGI for carefully choreographed fight scenes and breathing new life into a stagnant genre,” said Hannah Woodhead, Little White Lies.

“Birds of Prey looks like what you’d imagine Suicide Squad could have been under a clearer vision,” wrote Angie Han, Mashable.

“Colourful, over-the-top, nonsensical at times, hilarious at others, and alarmingly violent when it needs to be,” wrote Peter Gray from The AU Review.

“BIRDS OF PREY captured the fun, shameless zaniness that I didn’t know I needed. It may be all over the place narratively, but it somehow comes together and works,” wrote Sarah Musnicky from Nightmarish Conjurings.

“The tone established by director Cathy Yan is popping candy loud and slapstick silly. After the grim drag of Todd Phillips, it may come as a relief,” said Danny Leigh from the Financial Times, referencing the last DC movie Joker.

Robbie, who also worked on the film as an executive producer, recently told Nerdist she was motivated to make Birds of Prey to bring more female characters to the spotlight.

“During Suicide Squad, when we would go to Comic-Con and such, I started to realize there was just such a huge fan base for Harley,” Robbie said. “Whilst I was researching the character I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that. I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women?”

Birds of Prey is in theaters Feb. 7.