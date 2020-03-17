Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey Hits Digital Platforms Early amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn standalone movie Birds of Prey is getting an early release on digital platforms as people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world.

Warner Bros. announced on Monday that the R-rated action film, which opened in Feb. and has generated $199 million to date at the worldwide box office, will be available for digital purchase on March 24, Variety reports.

The film, which is expected to retail at $19.99, will be purchasable on Amazon, iTunes and other platforms.

The move comes as Universal made a similar decision to make some of its current film releases, including The Invisible Man, Emma. and The Hunt, available on-demand beginning Friday. Viewers can rent the films for $19.99 each for 48 hours. They will be available on Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon.

“Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” the studio said in a statement.

“NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”

Trolls World Tour, which is made by DreamWorks Animation (a subsidiary of Universal Pictures), will become available on demand April 10, the same day as its planned North American theater release.

Other studios are taking similar precautions: A Quiet Place II, The Lovebirds, Mulan and The New Mutants have all delayed their openings amid the pandemic.