Margot Robbie Was So 'Panicked' to Deliver Brad Pitt's BAFTA Speech She Forgot to Prepare Her Own

Margot Robbie felt a sense of relief when she didn’t win a BAFTA award on Sunday night.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress — who delivered Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards — revealed that she was so focused on making sure she nailed her costar’s speech that she forgot to prepare her own.

“He [Pitt], like the night before, was like ‘Can you do my speech for me? I can’t be there,’ and I was so panicked about his speech that I didn’t even think about preparing one for myself,” said Robbie.

“I was up for two, for both films in my category, and it wasn’t until I was in the car on the way there that I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I hope I don’t win because I don’t have anything to say,'” she added with a laugh.

Robbie, 29, had been up against herself in the best supporting actress category for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. She was beat out by Laura Dern for her role in Marriage Story.

Other nominees included Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Jokes About Being Single & Prince Harry as He Misses BAFTAs, Margot Robbie Reads His Speech

Image zoom Margot Robbie James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Pitt, 56, was also nominated for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and took home the honor for best supporting actor. Shortly before the London awards show began, it was revealed that he would not be attending, and had Robbie accept his award on his behalf with a speech he had prepared.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie said during the show.

“He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’ ” the actress said while reading Pitt’s jokes in his speech, which poked fun at his own dating life and the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union (which became official this week).

“He then says, ‘Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he’s ‘always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful,’ ” Robbie continued.

Image zoom Margot Robbie; Brad Pitt Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Shutterstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Margot Robbie on Making Female-Focused Films with Husband Tom Ackerley and LuckyChap Producers

Pitt’s acceptance speech also had a joke about another high-profile exit: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal life.

The actor joked he would be calling his award Harry because he was looking forward “to taking it back to America.”

Both Pitt and Robbie are now up for a supporting role Oscar at the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards. Pitt, once again in the running for his role in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, while Robbie is recognized for Bombshell.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.