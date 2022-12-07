Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn Romance with Poison Ivy: 'I Have Been Pushing for That for Years'

Margot Robbie said in a new interview that a live-action romance between her character Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy "would be so good"

Published on December 7, 2022 04:56 PM
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy
Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock; HBO Max

Margot Robbie is ready for a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance to blossom.

The Babylon actress, who has now portrayed the iconic villain Harley Quinn in three films (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad), wants the characters' romance to move from the page — and the Harley Quinn animated series — to the big screen.

"I have been pushing for that for years," Robbie, 32, told ComicBook.com in a new interview. "I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that."

If tasked with filling Ivy's green shoes in a live-action adaptation herself, Robbie said she doesn't have anyone specific in mind: "Honestly, when I pictured [it], I always picture, like, Poison Ivy in the comics."

"I don't really actually picture an actress doing it," she continued of the role, which was previously played by Uma Thurman on the big screen in 1997's Batman & Robin. "But I agree, that would be so good."

In the meantime, Lady Gaga is preparing to step into Harley's shoes for 2024's Joker: Folie A Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, which Robbie said she is "so happy" about.

"I said from the very beginning is all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor," she told MTV News earlier this year.

"It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth," Robbie continued. "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing."

"And I think she'll do something incredible with it," the two-time Oscar nominee added of Gaga, 36.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: <a href="https://people.com/tag/lady-gaga/" data-inlink="true">Lady Gaga</a> attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Lady Gaga; Margot Robbie. Frazer Harrison/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Given that Gaga and Robbie's Harleys are not set in the same universe, Robbie has also said that she is not only open to playing the quirky criminal again but is "ready" to pick back up where she left off.

"I've had enough of a break," Robbie told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. "I'm ready to do her again."

"I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period," she said. "But that was a while ago now."

Added Robbie, who will be back on the big screen in the titular role of Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie next year, "I'm always ready for more Harley."

